How Europe Sacrificed Itself for a Fading American Empire | Dr. Vijay Prashad

How do we make sense of a world on the brink of new wars in places like Venezuela and Iran, while simultaneously witnessing the rise of multipolar institutions like BRICS? Is the United States a wounded giant lashing out, or is its military might still the ultimate force shaping our future?To grapple with these questions, I’m talking again to the always brilliant political scientist and author, Dr. Vijay Prashad, the director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research.We explore the true nature of American power—is it a paper tiger incapable of winning wars, or a wounded beast still capable of immense destruction? We dive into the information war, the failure of European intellectuals to grasp reality, and why a holistic view is essential to understanding today's interconnected crises.
