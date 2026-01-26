How Iran Defeated the US-Israel Regime Change OP | Hugh Miles

Originally published on Jan 22, 2026.

How does a "ragtag" opposition manage to smuggle 50,000 Starlink terminals into a heavily sanctioned fortress? The recent chaos in Tehran was not a genuine uprising but a US-Israeli orchestrated regime change operation. Its failure means a whole lot for US hegemony in the region.To deconstruct this fog of war, I sat down with investigative journalist and award-winning author Hugh Miles. As the founder of ArabDigest.org, Hugh has been tracking the pulse of the Middle East for decades, and his latest analysis offers a piercing look at how Tehran survived the onslaught and what this historic failure signals for the collapsing Zionist project.Links:Article without paywall: https://arabdigest.org/sample-newslet...ArabDigest article: https://arabdigest.org/arab-digest-ne...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

