How NATO Is Breaking It's Own Treaty (and more): A Rogue War Machine Since 1999.

NATO's worst enemy is NATO itself. The impunity with which this rogue war machine is breaking not only International Law but also its very own charter is breath-taking. It is hard to believe but as so often, the most outrageous and extensive crimes are hidden in plain sight. NATO parades its founding charter on its homepage, where article 6 clearly states the area covered by the treat. (https://www.nato.int/cps/ua/natohq/of...) Yet, on the same homepage, the organisation also proudly presents all corners of the world in which it is (or was) active—way beyond what the charter provides for. (https://www.nato.int/cps/ra/natohq/to...)

