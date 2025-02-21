Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
How The CIA Became The Greatest Threat To US Security | Ray McGovern
0:00
-38:33

How The CIA Became The Greatest Threat To US Security | Ray McGovern

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 21, 2025

Originally published on Feb 8, 2025.

[Part 1 of 3] Veteran CIA analyst and political activist, Ray McGovern spills the beans of how the intelligence community transformed from informing the president of the USA about what's going on in the world to a house of lies interested in its own affairs more than in preventing global nuclear armageddon. Ray McGovern online: https://raymcgovern.comNeutrality Studies is on Spotify and Apple Podcasts now! You can follow us here:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ch/podcast...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vvTf44...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture