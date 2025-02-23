How The USA Is Destroying Itself From Within | Cameron Macgregor

Originally published on Feb 12, 2025.
The decline of the USA is not an external creation. It's an internal phenomenon, rooted in ideology that seeks enemies abroad, while actually undermining the strength from within. All source of power is domestic and Washington didn't only forget about that but is even in the second Trump era still actively undermining its immediate domestic interests. That's the analysis of my guest today, Cameron Macgregor, an entrepreneur who founded a free speech platform, a fellow youtuber with a channel on finance and geopolitics, and a Substack writer.You can find Cameron here:Youtube: / @neo-masculinity Substack: https://substack.com/@menandthecityAnd Neutrality Studies is on Spotify and Apple Podcasts now! You can follow us here:Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ch/podcast...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2vvTf44...