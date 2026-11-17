Former East German state secretary Petra Erler joins Pascal to examine European narratives about Russia, hybrid warfare, and military preparedness. She questions intelligence claims, discusses Germany’s political divisions, and reflects on conscription, public shaming, and youth opposition to war. Their conversation also considers pandemic policies, social polarization, and the relationship between fear and political conformity. Drawing on her experience in the GDR, Erler warns about threats to free expression and argues for dialogue, critical thinking, and preserving human connections.Petra's Links:Nachrichten einer Leuchtturmwärterin (German Substack): https://petraerler.substack.com/Der lange Weg zum Krieg (with Günter Verheugen): https://www.jpc.de/jpcng/books/detail...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Petra Erler on hybrid warfare narratives07:53 East Germany, the AfD and the SPD14:59 Intelligence claims and the risk of escalation22:15 Conscription and the White Feather campaign29:58 Young Germans and opposition to war33:47 Pandemic policies and social division43:39 Fear, propaganda and public skepticism50:22 GDR parallels, free expression and dialogue
How They TRICKED Germany Into the NEXT War | Dr. Petra Erler
Former East German state secretary Petra Erler joins Pascal to examine European narratives about Russia, hybrid warfare, and military preparedness. She questions intelligence claims, discusses Germany’s political divisions, and reflects on conscription, public shaming, and youth opposition to war. Their conversation also considers pandemic policies, social polarization, and the relationship between fear and political conformity. Drawing on her experience in the GDR, Erler warns about threats to free expression and argues for dialogue, critical thinking, and preserving human connections.Petra's Links:Nachrichten einer Leuchtturmwärterin (German Substack): https://petraerler.substack.com/Der lange Weg zum Krieg (with Günter Verheugen): https://www.jpc.de/jpcng/books/detail...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Petra Erler on hybrid warfare narratives07:53 East Germany, the AfD and the SPD14:59 Intelligence claims and the risk of escalation22:15 Conscription and the White Feather campaign29:58 Young Germans and opposition to war33:47 Pandemic policies and social division43:39 Fear, propaganda and public skepticism50:22 GDR parallels, free expression and dialogue