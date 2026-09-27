How To Defeat an Empire: The Post-Hegemonic World Is Shaping Up | Dr. Jeff Rich

In Istanbul, historian Jeff Rich joins Pascal to discuss what a peaceful multipolar world could look like. They debate civilisation states, China–India relations, and the tension between sovereignty and global interdependence. Rich argues that states must challenge US unilateralism while strengthening practical cooperation under the UN Charter. The conversation explores BRICS, regional diplomacy around the Strait of Hormuz, Ukraine’s reconstruction, and the limits of military power, ending with reflections on Václav Havel and ordinary people’s capacity to create change.Jeff's Links:The Burning Archive Substack: https://jeffrich.subst...The Burning Archive YouTube: / @theburningarchive Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Istanbul: Imagining a multipolar future04:10 China, India and civilisation states13:01 Interdependence, sovereignty and globalism20:07 A new order rooted in the UN Charter29:21 BRICS and regional alternatives34:53 Ukraine: Reconstruction and reconciliation42:26 Empire and the limits of US power48:53 Building peace and the power of the powerless
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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