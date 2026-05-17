How to End US Hegemony in one Summit | Dr. Warwick Powell

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Dr. Warwick Powell of Queensland University about Trump’s China visit, the thin planning behind it, the US business team, and the lack of real progress on Iran, trade, and wider strategy. They also discuss the Strait of Hormuz, US limits, China’s growing weight, and Xi Jinping’s use of the Thucydides trap as a call for serious diplomacy.
Links:
Warwick Powell on Substack: https://warwickpowell.substack.com
Warwick Powell on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tiotalkswithwarwickpowell
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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