How to Fight the Warmongers in the Time of Monsters | A Roundtable

How can scholars, journalists and citizens help prevent another world war? Well, just work on it.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Roundtable (Session 15): Plenary DiscussionIn the closing Kyoto Symposium, we bring together seventeen participants to discuss practical paths toward peace. They explore public education, nuclear disarmament, economic inequality, political organization and dialogue across ideological divides. The discussion moves from individual proposals to candid disagreements about democracy, capitalism, nationalism and the psychology of conflict. Despite differing perspectives, participants consider how cooperation, honest debate and stronger networks can turn anxiety into collective action.Participants:Pascal Lottaz (moderator), Sheng Zhang, Dennis Riches, Warwick Powell, Alexander Mercouris, Nel Bonilla, Radhika Desai, Ulrike Guérot, Evarist Bartolo, Arta Moeini, David Gibbs, Mattias Desmet, Christopher Mott, Ivana N. Hughes, Hillary Briffa, Eric Golson and Aghogho Akpome.Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 From analysis to action: Pascal’s opening02:17 The panel’s proposals for peace17:05 Sincere dialogue and ethical principles19:04 Disarmament, public engagement and cooperation26:36 Open discussion: fear, power and dialogue33:39 Domestic inequality and the roots of conflict44:02 Nuclear risks, identity and political narratives56:11 Building coalitions across ideological divides
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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