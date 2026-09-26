How We Lost the Peace After the Cold War | Amb. Jack Matlock

Ambassador Jack Matlock reflects on the diplomacy that ended the Cold War and argues that Western leaders misunderstood its outcome. He discusses NATO expansion, Ukraine’s neutrality, sanctions, and the dangers of treating international relations as a contest for dominance. Drawing on his work with Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, Matlock contrasts negotiated security with attempts to impose political systems abroad. He also warns about nuclear weapons and emerging technologies, and explains why cooperation remains essential to preventing further global conflict.Jack's Links:Jack Matlock’s website: https://jackmatlock.comLooking Back to Look Ahead (free book): https://jackmatlock.co...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Welcome and Matlock’s diplomatic service01:33 The lost peace after the Cold War05:20 Nuclear weapons and new technological risks10:22 How the Cold War actually ended19:17 Reagan’s approach to diplomacy24:33 NATO expansion and Ukraine’s neutrality35:54 Rebuilding mutual security44:15 Matlock’s books and lessons for today
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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