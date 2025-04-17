Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Imperialists FEAR Real Democracy. Mexican Author Explains How To SCARE Them Harder. | Saúl Alvídrez
0:00
-46:20

Imperialists FEAR Real Democracy. Mexican Author Explains How To SCARE Them Harder. | Saúl Alvídrez

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 17, 2025

Originally published on 4 Apr 2025.

Today I’m talking to the Author, Activist, and Film Maker, Saúl Alvídrez. Born and raised in Mexico, Saúl went on a journey through South America at the age of 24, during which he was not only thinking a lot about the world, but also met two fascinating characters: Noam Chomsky and José Mujica. One being the great US intellectual, the other a former President of Uruguay, from whom he learned so much about the politics necessary to survive the 21st century.Saul's Book: In Spanish: "Chomsky & Mujica: Sobreviviendo al siglo XXI" https://www.amazon.com/-/es/Chomsky-M...In English: “Chomsky & Mujica: Surviving the Twenty First Century” https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/bo...In German: "Chomsky & Mujica: Überleben im 21. Jahrhundert" https://www.amazon.de/Chomsky-Mujica-...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture