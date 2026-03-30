Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
3h

Good. We need more like those all across Europe (and elsewhere, I guess).

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Chlomo Cohen's avatar
Chlomo Cohen
11m

I truly hope that Neutrality in Switzerland is essential for the country and its neighbours, and more globally since it is hosting a lot of international institutions. So I pray that the people will act accordingly

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