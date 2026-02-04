Insider EXPOSES West’s Narcissist Propaganda | Felix Marquardt

Originally published on Feb 3, 2026.

Is our obsession with the news actually just an addiction? Did the world's most "peaceful" country secretly invent the science of racism? And are the powerful people running our governments really just traumatized children refusing to grow up?I explore these dark realities with Felix Marquardt. As a former mainstream journalist who walked away to heal from his own addictions, he helps me see the deep connection between our personal pain and the big lies our society tells itself to feel safe.Links:Ali Abunimah Video mentioned in the beginning: • Zionism Is Terminating Freedom in the West... Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

