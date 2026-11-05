Current Member of the European Parliament, Michael von der Schulenburg, joins Pascal to discuss Europe’s diplomatic impasse over Ukraine and Russia. Drawing on his United Nations experience, he argues that European leaders have trapped themselves in unrealistic war aims while Washington pursues withdrawal. They examine NATO, Ukrainian state fragility, divisions within Europe, and the risks of escalation. The conversation also explores Georgian neutrality and alternative channels for dialogue, including experienced independent figures who could reopen communication and help create practical opportunities for de-escalation and peace.Michael's Links:Website: https://michael-von-der-schulenburg.comYouTube: / @michaelvonderschulenburgmep Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Europe’s missing peace talks01:54 Trump’s approach and Europe’s war aims12:32 Inside the European Parliament18:13 US withdrawal and Europe’s negotiating dilemma25:30 Ukraine, NATO and the danger of state collapse29:21 Escalation risks and routes out of the impasse45:55 Georgia and the neutrality debate49:10 Opening alternative channels for peace
Insider Reports: EU Getting DELUSIONAL about War with Russia | Michael v.d. Schulenburg
Current Member of the European Parliament, Michael von der Schulenburg, joins Pascal to discuss Europe’s diplomatic impasse over Ukraine and Russia. Drawing on his United Nations experience, he argues that European leaders have trapped themselves in unrealistic war aims while Washington pursues withdrawal. They examine NATO, Ukrainian state fragility, divisions within Europe, and the risks of escalation. The conversation also explores Georgian neutrality and alternative channels for dialogue, including experienced independent figures who could reopen communication and help create practical opportunities for de-escalation and peace.Michael's Links:Website: https://michael-von-der-schulenburg.comYouTube: / @michaelvonderschulenburgmep Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Europe’s missing peace talks01:54 Trump’s approach and Europe’s war aims12:32 Inside the European Parliament18:13 US withdrawal and Europe’s negotiating dilemma25:30 Ukraine, NATO and the danger of state collapse29:21 Escalation risks and routes out of the impasse45:55 Georgia and the neutrality debate49:10 Opening alternative channels for peace