Insider REVEALS: Australia Prepares War With China To Rescue US Hegemony
Insider REVEALS: Australia Prepares War With China To Rescue US Hegemony

Pascal Lottaz
Jan 29, 2025

What’s Down-Under up to in Geopolitics? Will you be safe there from the looming Third World War there? Well, not exactly. Turns out, Canberra has no better idea than to offer itself on a silver platter as a loyal servant to US military ambitions. Is Australia risking everything for the sake of US empire? Today I'm talking to Dr. Hugh White, an emeritus Professor of Strategic Studies at Australian National University. Professor White has researched and published for decades on Australia’s strategic and defence policy, Asia-Pacific security issues, and global strategic affairs. Among other positions, he has served as an intelligence analyst with the Office of National Assessments, and as a senior official in the Department of Defence. Read more of Professor White's analysis at the Quarterly Essays : https://www.quarterlyessay.com.au/ess...

