Insider Reveals Insane Nuke Industry Facts | Greg Mello

Originally published on Feb 14, 2026.

The US government promises a massive nuclear build-up, but do they even have the plywood to build the factories? What happens when the skilled workers needed for doomsday weapons leave for better-paying AI jobs? Is the American war machine running on pure delusion?To find the truth behind the curtain, I brought in Greg Mellow. He is an engineer and former enforcement official who has spent the last 35 years acting as a watchdog over these very labs. As the co-founder of the Los Alamos Study Group, he breaks down exactly why the system is failing from the inside.Links:Los Alamos Study Group: https://lasg.orgStop The Bomb: https://stopthebomb.orgNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

