Iran Anti-Blockade Strategy & Military Reality Defeats US Empire | Prof. S. M. Marandi

Pascal is joined again by Professor Said Marandi of the University of Tehran to discuss the Islamabad talks, threats against the Iranian delegation, US demands over Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire with Lebanon, Western media claims, and the risk of more war, economic shock, and a wider regional crisis.
Links:
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandi
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Islamabad talks
00:06:02 US demands and failed talks
00:12:13 Ceasefire pressure and US aims
00:16:45 Hormuz blockade and military reality
00:19:37 Media claims and mine story
00:22:15 PR strategy and US power play
00:24:06 Ceasefire motives and next moves
00:29:04 Bounty claims and flight security