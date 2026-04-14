Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Anti-Blockade Strategy & Military Reality Defeats US Empire | Prof. S. M. Marandi
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Iran Anti-Blockade Strategy & Military Reality Defeats US Empire | Prof. S. M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 14, 2026

Pascal is joined again by Professor Said Marandi of the University of Tehran to discuss the Islamabad talks, threats against the Iranian delegation, US demands over Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz, the ceasefire with Lebanon, Western media claims, and the risk of more war, economic shock, and a wider regional crisis.

Links:

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandi

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Islamabad talks

00:06:02 US demands and failed talks

00:12:13 Ceasefire pressure and US aims

00:16:45 Hormuz blockade and military reality

00:19:37 Media claims and mine story

00:22:15 PR strategy and US power play

00:24:06 Ceasefire motives and next moves

00:29:04 Bounty claims and flight security

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