Iran Checkmate: US War-Regime COLLAPSING Fast | Danny Haiphong

American journalist Danny Haiphong joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss the Iran war, US power, public anger in the United States, and the rise of a multipolar world. They examine Iran’s military and media strategy, China’s growing appeal, Russia’s role, economic sovereignty, and what a post-imperial West could contribute to a more balanced global system.Links:Danny Haiphong YouTube: / @geopoliticshaiphong The Chronicles of Haiphong Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack...Danny Haiphong on X: https://x.com/GeopoliticsDHNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:30 The state of the US empire00:09:42 US public anger and elite interests00:20:16 Iran, Russia and China’s soft power00:35:20 Economic sovereignty and Western decline00:43:36 What the West can still contribute
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes