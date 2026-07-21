Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Checkmate: US War-Regime COLLAPSING Fast | Danny Haiphong
0:00
-55:15

Iran Checkmate: US War-Regime COLLAPSING Fast | Danny Haiphong

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

American journalist Danny Haiphong joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss the Iran war, US power, public anger in the United States, and the rise of a multipolar world. They examine Iran’s military and media strategy, China’s growing appeal, Russia’s role, economic sovereignty, and what a post-imperial West could contribute to a more balanced global system.Links:Danny Haiphong YouTube:    / @geopoliticshaiphong  The Chronicles of Haiphong Substack: https://chroniclesofhaiphong.substack...Danny Haiphong on X: https://x.com/GeopoliticsDHNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:30 The state of the US empire00:09:42 US public anger and elite interests00:20:16 Iran, Russia and China’s soft power00:35:20 Economic sovereignty and Western decline00:43:36 What the West can still contribute

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture