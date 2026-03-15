Iran Deception: America's Real Goals | Prof. David Gibbs

From regime change to permanent conflict, the war on Iran is not an exception and not an accident. The dark forces of violence in Washington once again won out, but the victory of the warmongers might not be what it seems. While militarism, neoconservative strategy, evangelical fundamentalism, and, most of all, an unwavering alignment with Israel have pushed the United States from one confrontation to the next, the war-making capacity of the US is waning, and the signal this sends to us "allies" across the globe is not what Washington would like it to be. My guest today is again, Dr. David Gibbs from the University of Arizona.

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Dr. David Gibbs: https://dgibbs.arizona.edu