[Pascal‘s Note: the following is the statement by Iran‘s Supreme National Security Council, as posted in Farsi, in Tasnim News, a news agency close to the IRGC. Translation by AI, no guarantee for accuracy. It was forwarded to me by an Iranian source, critical of the government. They judge it to be the official position Iran is broadcasting within its borders.]

A statement by the Supreme National Security Council regarding the publication of America’s acceptance of Iran’s conditions

The enemy, in its unfair, unlawful, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat. By the blessing of the pure and sacred blood of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (peace be upon him), the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah سید مجتبی خامنه‌ای (may God protect him), the struggle and bravery of the fighters of Islam on the fronts, and especially your historic, enduring, and epic presence, dear people, in the field from the very first days of the war, Iran has achieved a great victory and forced criminal America to accept its 10-point plan. In this plan, America has in principle committed itself to guaranteeing non-aggression, the continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of all Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions, payment of compensation to Iran, the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from the region, and the cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance in Lebanon. We congratulate all the people of Iran on this victory and emphasize that, until the details of this victory are finalized, there remains a need for the steadfastness and prudence of the authorities and for preserving the unity and solidarity of the people of Iran.

Islamic Iran, together with the brave fighters of the resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and occupied Palestine, has in the past 40 days dealt blows to the enemy that the historical memory of the world will never forget. Iran and the Axis of Resistance, as representatives of honor and humanity against the most savage enemies of mankind, after a historic battle, have taught them an unforgettable lesson and have crushed their forces, capabilities, infrastructure, and all of their political, economic, technological, and military capital so thoroughly that the enemy has now fallen into disintegration and helplessness and sees no path before it except surrender to the will of the great nation of Iran and the noble Axis of Resistance. On the first day that the criminal enemies of Iran began this unjust war, they imagined that in a short time they would achieve complete military domination over Iran and, by creating political and social instability, force Iran to surrender. They thought Iran’s missile and drone fire would quickly be extinguished and did not believe Iran could respond with such force beyond its own borders and across the entire region. Treacherous global Zionism had convinced the ignorant American president that this war would finish Iran and that, by removing this last bastion of humanity and civilization, they would henceforth be able to commit any crime against whomever they wished with ease. They dreamed of dividing beloved Iran and plundering its oil and wealth, and in the end leaving Iranians immersed and abandoned amid chaos, instability, and insecurity for many years.

The brave fighters of Islam and their courageous allies in the Axis of Resistance, although their hearts were wounded and torn apart by the martyrdom of their Imam, resolved, relying on Almighty God and following the example of the Lord and Master of Martyrs, to teach these enemies a historic lesson once and for all, to take revenge for all their previous crimes, and to create conditions in which the enemy would forever abandon any thought of aggression against beloved Iran and would fully taste humiliation and disgrace before the great nation of Iran.

With this strategy, and relying on the unprecedented political and social unity that had been created in the country, Iran and the Resistance began one of the heaviest combined battles in history against America and the Zionist regime, and during this period achieved all the objectives they had set for this battle. Iran and the Resistance almost completely destroyed America’s military machine in the region, dealt crushing and deep blows to the mass of infrastructure and capabilities that the enemy had created and deployed around the region over many years for this war against Iran, inflicted extensive casualties on the criminal American army on a regional scale, and struck devastating and crushing blows inside the occupied territories against the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, facilities, and assets. They constricted the enemy on all fronts so severely that not only did none of the enemy’s principal objectives materialize, but the enemy realized about 10 days after the start of the war that it had no possibility of victory. For this reason, through various channels and methods, it began efforts to contact Iran and request a ceasefire.

The noble people of Iran should know that, thanks to the struggles of their sons and their own historic presence in the field, the enemy has been begging for more than a month for Iran and the Resistance to stop their intense fire. But the country’s officials rejected all such requests, because from the very beginning it had been decided that the war would continue until the objectives were achieved, including the enemy’s becoming remorseful and desperate and the removal of the long-term threat against the country. Thus the war has continued until today, the fortieth day. Iran has also repeatedly rejected the deadlines set by the American president and continues to stress that it attaches no importance to any kind of deadline imposed by the enemy.

Trump’s retreat post; agreement to use Iran’s 10-point proposal as the basis

Now we give glad tidings to the great nation of Iran that almost all the objectives of the war have been achieved and that your brave sons have brought the enemy to a historic helplessness and an enduring defeat. Iran’s historic decision, backed by the unified support of the whole nation, is to continue this battle for as long as necessary until its great achievements are consolidated and new security and political equations are created in the region based on recognition of the power and primacy of Iran and the Resistance.

Accordingly, and in line with the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah سید مجتبی خامنه‌ای (may God protect him), and with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council, and given Iran’s upper hand in the battlefield, the enemy’s inability to carry out its threats despite all its claims, and its official acceptance of all the rightful demands of the Iranian people, it was decided that, in order to finalize the details, negotiations would be held in Islamabad so that, within a maximum of 15 days, the details of Iran’s victory in the field would also be consolidated in political negotiations.

In this regard, Iran, while rejecting all plans put forward by the enemy, drafted a 10-point plan and presented it to the American side through Pakistan. In it, Iran emphasized fundamental points such as controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran’s armed forces, which grants Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position; the necessity of ending the war against all components of the Axis of Resistance, which would signify the historic defeat of the aggression of the child-killing Israeli regime; the withdrawal of American combat forces from all bases and deployment points in the region; the establishment of a secure transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz in such a way that Iran’s dominance according to the agreed protocol would be guaranteed; full payment of Iran’s damages according to assessments; the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and all Board of Governors and Security Council resolutions; the release of all Iranian funds and assets frozen abroad; and finally the adoption of all these matters in a binding Security Council resolution. It should be noted that passage of this resolution would turn all these agreements into binding international law and create a major diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation.

Now the respected Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that, despite all its apparent threats, the American side has accepted these principles as the basis of negotiations and has surrendered to the will of the Iranian nation. On this basis, it was decided at the highest level that Iran would engage in negotiations with the American side in Islamabad for two weeks and solely on the basis of these principles. It is emphasized that this does not mean the end of the war, and Iran will accept the end of the war only when, given acceptance of the principles envisaged by Iran in the 10-point plan, the details are also finalized in negotiations.

These negotiations will begin in Islamabad on Friday, 21 Farvardin, under complete distrust toward the American side, and Iran will allocate two weeks for them. This period may be extended by agreement of the parties. It is necessary during this time to preserve complete national unity and to continue the victory celebrations with strength. The current negotiations are national negotiations and a continuation of the battlefield, and it is necessary for all people, elites, and political groups to trust and support this process, which is under the supervision of the Supreme Leader and the highest levels of the system, and to strongly refrain from any divisive statements. If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield is transformed into a decisive political achievement in negotiations, then together we will celebrate this great historic victory; otherwise, side by side on the battlefield, we will continue to fight until all the demands of the Iranian nation are achieved. Our hands remain on the trigger, and the slightest mistake by the enemy will be met with full force.

Supreme National Security Council

19 Farvardin 1405

End of Message.