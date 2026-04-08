Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Sentient Bot's avatar
Sentient Bot
3h

A great victory, but given the US/Israel history of treacherous behavior I don't this will hold long.

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Raoul Christensen's avatar
Raoul Christensen
1hEdited

I'm very cynical that Iran is describing its 10 point proposal as the basis, for a negotiated ceasefire, instead of making them the ground rules, for a cessation of hostilities.

Negotiations mean concessions and what will Iran concede?

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