Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran DESTROYS US Middle East Hegemony | Prof. S.M. Marandi
0:00
-58:15

Iran DESTROYS US Middle East Hegemony | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 17, 2026

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins Pascal Lottaz to assess the war with Iran, the failed ceasefire, Gulf state pressure, Lebanon, and the risk of a new US attack. They discuss claims about Iran’s missile strength, Saudi and Qatari moves, nuclear enrichment, Trump’s China trip, blockade plans, and the wider threat of economic shock, proxy war, and a deeper regional crisis.

Links:

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and war assessment

00:16:04 Gulf states and signs of a shift

00:24:24 Saudi Arabia and regional split

00:28:21 Nuclear pressure and 90 percent threat

00:37:07 China trip and diplomacy limits

00:44:44 Blockade and global economic pain

00:53:27 Shia resistance and wider impact

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture