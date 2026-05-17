Iran DESTROYS US Middle East Hegemony | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins Pascal Lottaz to assess the war with Iran, the failed ceasefire, Gulf state pressure, Lebanon, and the risk of a new US attack. They discuss claims about Iran’s missile strength, Saudi and Qatari moves, nuclear enrichment, Trump’s China trip, blockade plans, and the wider threat of economic shock, proxy war, and a deeper regional crisis.
Links:
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and war assessment
00:16:04 Gulf states and signs of a shift
00:24:24 Saudi Arabia and regional split
00:28:21 Nuclear pressure and 90 percent threat
00:37:07 China trip and diplomacy limits
00:44:44 Blockade and global economic pain
00:53:27 Shia resistance and wider impact