Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran DESTROYS Western War Narrative... With Lego Movies | Explosive Media
0:00
-39:34

Iran DESTROYS Western War Narrative... With Lego Movies | Explosive Media

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 19, 2026

Pascal Lottaz and Benjamin Schoendorf speak with Explosive Media, the creator behind the viral Iranian Lego videos, about using Lego and AI to break through Western media habits, the team’s roots in Iran, creative speed, humor, empathy, audience feedback, narrative warfare, cultural identity, direct media between people, and the spiritual drive behind the work.

Links:

Resistance is Fertile Podcast: https://resistanceisfertilepodcast.substack.com

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:40 Lego strategy and mission

00:06:01 Values dignity and cultural voice

00:08:56 Western audiences and narrative warfare

00:12:05 Creative process humor and empathy

00:16:04 Risk audience and media resistance

00:22:01 Peace front and speaking to the West

00:28:24 AI as the new equalizer

00:33:03 War creativity and spiritual meaning

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