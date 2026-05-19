Iran DESTROYS Western War Narrative... With Lego Movies | Explosive Media

Pascal Lottaz and Benjamin Schoendorf speak with Explosive Media, the creator behind the viral Iranian Lego videos, about using Lego and AI to break through Western media habits, the team’s roots in Iran, creative speed, humor, empathy, audience feedback, narrative warfare, cultural identity, direct media between people, and the spiritual drive behind the work.
Links:
Resistance is Fertile Podcast: https://resistanceisfertilepodcast.substack.com
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:40 Lego strategy and mission
00:06:01 Values dignity and cultural voice
00:08:56 Western audiences and narrative warfare
00:12:05 Creative process humor and empathy
00:16:04 Risk audience and media resistance
00:22:01 Peace front and speaking to the West
00:28:24 AI as the new equalizer
00:33:03 War creativity and spiritual meaning