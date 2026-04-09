Iran Ends US Hegemony In West Asia | Col. Douglas Macgregor

Pascal Lottaz speaks with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor about the Iran ceasefire, Trump’s threats, Iran’s missile strength, damaged US bases, Israeli pressure on Washington, the risk of wider economic shock, and Europe’s weak place in NATO. Macgregor argues Iran kept the strategic edge, the US needed the pause, and Israel remains the main block in any wider settlement.
Links:
Douglas Macgregor Substack: https://macgregorwarrior.substack.com/
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:13 Ceasefire claims and strategic balance
00:06:31 Iran media view and missile power
00:13:00 Iran resilience and regime change limits
00:17:25 US bases hit and Gulf withdrawal
00:26:41 Israel under strain and ceasefire anger
00:31:35 Two week pause and global shock risk
00:38:47 Europe NATO and American control
00:49:01 Where to follow Douglas Macgregor