Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Ends US Hegemony In West Asia | Col. Douglas Macgregor
0:00
-50:27

Iran Ends US Hegemony In West Asia | Col. Douglas Macgregor

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 09, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor about the Iran ceasefire, Trump’s threats, Iran’s missile strength, damaged US bases, Israeli pressure on Washington, the risk of wider economic shock, and Europe’s weak place in NATO. Macgregor argues Iran kept the strategic edge, the US needed the pause, and Israel remains the main block in any wider settlement.

Links:

Douglas Macgregor Substack: https://macgregorwarrior.substack.com/

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:13 Ceasefire claims and strategic balance

00:06:31 Iran media view and missile power

00:13:00 Iran resilience and regime change limits

00:17:25 US bases hit and Gulf withdrawal

00:26:41 Israel under strain and ceasefire anger

00:31:35 Two week pause and global shock risk

00:38:47 Europe NATO and American control

00:49:01 Where to follow Douglas Macgregor

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