Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran: From Blockade to Ground Invasion & Russia's New War Strategy | Stas Krapivnik
0:00
-31:32

Iran: From Blockade to Ground Invasion & Russia's New War Strategy | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 19, 2026

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Stanislav Krapivnik from Moscow about the US blockade around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the risk of a wider war, and the limits of US naval power. They also discuss ceasefire politics, pressure from Israel on Washington, the danger of a ground invasion, and Europe pushing the Russia Ukraine war toward a larger clash.

Links:

Verified guest links are listed below. ([x.com](https://x.com/StasKrapivnik?utm_source=openai))

Stanislav Krapivnik on X

https://x.com/StasKrapivnik

Stanislav Krapivnik on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@mrslavikman

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Iran blockade

00:07:46 Ground invasion fears

00:13:54 Blockade plans and next moves

00:18:50 Ceasefire pressure and US limits

00:26:30 Missing drone and war risks

00:31:24 Moscow view and Europe escalation

00:39:36 Ukraine endgame and spring push

00:52:00 European elites and final warning

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