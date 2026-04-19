Iran: From Blockade to Ground Invasion & Russia's New War Strategy | Stas Krapivnik

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Stanislav Krapivnik from Moscow about the US blockade around Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, the risk of a wider war, and the limits of US naval power. They also discuss ceasefire politics, pressure from Israel on Washington, the danger of a ground invasion, and Europe pushing the Russia Ukraine war toward a larger clash.
Links:
Verified guest links are listed below. ([x.com](https://x.com/StasKrapivnik?utm_source=openai))
Stanislav Krapivnik on X
https://x.com/StasKrapivnik
Stanislav Krapivnik on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@mrslavikman
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Iran blockade
00:07:46 Ground invasion fears
00:13:54 Blockade plans and next moves
00:18:50 Ceasefire pressure and US limits
00:26:30 Missing drone and war risks
00:31:24 Moscow view and Europe escalation
00:39:36 Ukraine endgame and spring push
00:52:00 European elites and final warning