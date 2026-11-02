Update from West Asia: Laith Marouf joins Pascal to discuss the very important changes in the western debates over Israel and Palestine and the risk of wider war in West Asia. Marouf offers his interpretation of Israeli elections, pressure on Iran and the roles of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. They examine Yemen’s shifting frontlines, regional alliances and the limits of American power. Lottaz questions the strategic logic behind escalation, while Marouf argues that existing power structures face mounting instability. Their discussion closes with Free Palestine TV’s reporting work.Laith's Links:Free Palestine TV: https://freepalestine.video/Free Palestine TV — all social platforms: https://linktr.ee/freepalestinetvNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Changing debates over Israel and Palestine10:42 Christian Zionism and political identity16:05 Israeli elections and coalition politics20:48 The West Bank and the risk of war with Iran30:16 Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and regional alliances42:56 Yemen: Taiz, Aden and shifting frontlines48:01 Yemen’s borders and wider regional consequences52:25 Marouf’s argument about imperial decline
Iran Is NOT Waiting for Next US Attack. The Resistance Is Winning | Laith Marouf
Update from West Asia: Laith Marouf joins Pascal to discuss the very important changes in the western debates over Israel and Palestine and the risk of wider war in West Asia. Marouf offers his interpretation of Israeli elections, pressure on Iran and the roles of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. They examine Yemen’s shifting frontlines, regional alliances and the limits of American power. Lottaz questions the strategic logic behind escalation, while Marouf argues that existing power structures face mounting instability. Their discussion closes with Free Palestine TV’s reporting work.Laith's Links:Free Palestine TV: https://freepalestine.video/Free Palestine TV — all social platforms: https://linktr.ee/freepalestinetvNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Changing debates over Israel and Palestine10:42 Christian Zionism and political identity16:05 Israeli elections and coalition politics20:48 The West Bank and the risk of war with Iran30:16 Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and regional alliances42:56 Yemen: Taiz, Aden and shifting frontlines48:01 Yemen’s borders and wider regional consequences52:25 Marouf’s argument about imperial decline