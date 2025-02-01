Iran Just Destroyed US Power in the Middle East

We just witnessed one of the biggest changes in middle eastern (or west asian) geopolitics in decades. Iran's highly targeted attack on Israel and the signalling towards the other Arab states, combined with its incredible diplomacy, allowed Tehran to brake free from US strangle-hold. This talk was recorded only hours before Israel's (limited) counter attack on Iran, in the morning hours of April 19. So far, it seems Ambassador freeman correctly predicted that Israel has to change its strategic calculations. Ambassador Chas Freeman was US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1990-92 and then became Assistant Secretary of Defense from 93-94. Ambassador Freeman's homepage: https://chasfreeman.net
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes