Iran Kills US Gulf Hegemony. Irreversible Power Shift | Dr. Arta Moeini & Lasha Kasradze

The scale of the strategic mistake the US made in attacking Iran is slowly becoming apparent, and it is leading to ever more desperate moves by the US-Israeli axis. Dr. Arta Moeini, who is intimately familiar with both the Iranian and US political systems, explains the extent of these miscalculations and their impact on the regional balance of power, while Lasha Kasradze examines the facts on the ground as they relate to the South Caucasus.
Links:
Institute for Peace and Diplomacy: https://peacediplomacy.org
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:33 Khamenei killing and war outlook
00:06:19 Peace chatter and US setbacks
00:16:24 Iranian state and social resilience
00:24:19 Symmetrical war and strategic strain
00:30:03 End of unipolar order
00:40:00 Lessons for allies and Georgia
00:52:08 Final forecasts and Trump options