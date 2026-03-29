Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Kills US Gulf Hegemony. Irreversible Power Shift | Dr. Arta Moeini & Lasha Kasradze
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Iran Kills US Gulf Hegemony. Irreversible Power Shift | Dr. Arta Moeini & Lasha Kasradze

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 29, 2026

The scale of the strategic mistake the US made in attacking Iran is slowly becoming apparent, and it is leading to ever more desperate moves by the US-Israeli axis. Dr. Arta Moeini, who is intimately familiar with both the Iranian and US political systems, explains the extent of these miscalculations and their impact on the regional balance of power, while Lasha Kasradze examines the facts on the ground as they relate to the South Caucasus.

Links:

Institute for Peace and Diplomacy: https://peacediplomacy.org

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:33 Khamenei killing and war outlook

00:06:19 Peace chatter and US setbacks

00:16:24 Iranian state and social resilience

00:24:19 Symmetrical war and strategic strain

00:30:03 End of unipolar order

00:40:00 Lessons for allies and Georgia

00:52:08 Final forecasts and Trump options

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