Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
🚨 Iran MoU Is Out: USA Admits Complete Defeat. Trick or Desperation?
0:00
-43:30

🚨 Iran MoU Is Out: USA Admits Complete Defeat. Trick or Desperation?

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 18, 2026

After a long wait, the US has finally published the text of the MoU that they are intending to sign on Friday in Switzerland. I break down the 14-point plan through which the two sides intend to work toward a final settlement further down the road.Actual MoU Text: https://apnews.com/article/mou-transc...Tehran Times Articles:https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/5272...https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/5260...Links:Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Reading the 14-point plan00:07:49 Iran’s terms and U.S. surrender claim00:13:00 Reparations, sanctions, and executive power00:16:10 Nuclear issue and enriched uranium00:28:00 Security Council route and ratification00:32:40 Israel, Gulf states, and possible traps00:36:45 Hormuz, shipping, and control of the strait00:39:40 Final take: pause, not peace

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture