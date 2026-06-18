🚨 Iran MoU Is Out: USA Admits Complete Defeat. Trick or Desperation?

After a long wait, the US has finally published the text of the MoU that they are intending to sign on Friday in Switzerland. I break down the 14-point plan through which the two sides intend to work toward a final settlement further down the road.Actual MoU Text: https://apnews.com/article/mou-transc...Tehran Times Articles:https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/5272...https://www.tehrantimes.com/news/5260...Links:Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Reading the 14-point plan00:07:49 Iran’s terms and U.S. surrender claim00:13:00 Reparations, sanctions, and executive power00:16:10 Nuclear issue and enriched uranium00:28:00 Security Council route and ratification00:32:40 Israel, Gulf states, and possible traps00:36:45 Hormuz, shipping, and control of the strait00:39:40 Final take: pause, not peace
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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