Iran Negotiation DESASTER & Russia in Full War Mode | Larry C. Johnson

Just when you think the USA can't dig a deeper grave for itself, the people in Washington surprise you with yet a bigger shovel. The Iran War is going from a war of choice, to a contingency, to a crisis, to a full-blown national economic emergency and there is NOTHING the US military can do to make things better. Oh boy oh boy. Larry C. Johnson joins me today for an update on Iran, the oil crisis, and how Gulf states may be pressuring Washington to step back. He also breaks down Israel, Russia, Ukraine, and the rise of a new China-led payment system, with Pepe Escobar’s Transition Protocol and Sonar21 in the mix.Links:Larry C. Johnson: https://sonar21.comLarry C. Johnson Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.comTransition Protocol: / @transition_protocol Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Intro and Transition Protocol00:01:21 Iran’s nuclear threat and the oil crisis00:13:53 Strait of Hormuz, shipping, and insurance00:15:53 Pressure on Israel and the ceasefire00:19:16 Gulf states, Pakistan, and U.S. pullback00:30:40 Israel’s support base is shrinking00:33:01 Russia, Ukraine, and NATO escalation00:47:00 China, SWIFT, and the new financial order