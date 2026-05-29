Iran Negotiations Dead-End, Abraham-Accord Nonsense, Iran's UN Strategy

US handling of the Iran peace process is by now mostly un-readable but also self-sabotaging. Subscribe to Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Our store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... 00:00 Trump’s Iran peace process looks incoherent02:24 Why the Abraham Accords demand makes little sense05:00 Iran’s enriched uranium as a hard red line06:00 Where the U.S. and Iran could theoretically meet08:50 Iran’s demands: bases, reparations, sanctions, and Hormuz11:30 Why Israel and the U.S. are weaker after the war14:20 Why Iran cannot trust U.S. treaty commitments18:00 Iran’s pressure strategy through the Strait of Hormuz22:00 Sanctions relief and the need for a written outcome document
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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