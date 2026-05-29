Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Negotiations Dead-End, Abraham-Accord Nonsense, Iran's UN Strategy
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Iran Negotiations Dead-End, Abraham-Accord Nonsense, Iran's UN Strategy

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 29, 2026

US handling of the Iran peace process is by now mostly un-readable but also self-sabotaging. Subscribe to Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Our store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... 00:00 Trump’s Iran peace process looks incoherent02:24 Why the Abraham Accords demand makes little sense05:00 Iran’s enriched uranium as a hard red line06:00 Where the U.S. and Iran could theoretically meet08:50 Iran’s demands: bases, reparations, sanctions, and Hormuz11:30 Why Israel and the U.S. are weaker after the war14:20 Why Iran cannot trust U.S. treaty commitments18:00 Iran’s pressure strategy through the Strait of Hormuz22:00 Sanctions relief and the need for a written outcome document

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