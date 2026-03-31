Iran Pushes USA Out of Gulf. This Changes Everything. | Rainer Rupp

So long and thanks for nothing. Despite the fanfare around a ground invasion of Iran, the troop withdrawals from the region speak a different langauge. Iran is on the verge of driving the americans out of the entire Gulf region, proofing that the US/Israeli War of Aggression against Iran is built on bad judgment and false confidence. I speak again with Rainer Rupp, a former German intelligence officer and spy for East Germany inside NATO. We discuss the military, political, and energy fallout now unfolding across the Gulf region. We also cover earlier US stand-down moments,, the strike and counterstrike logic around gas infrastructure, and the way Gulf bases can turn from shields into targets. We also look at Iraq, the limits of American power on the ground, and the claim that real intelligence often gets bent or blocked before it reaches top decision makers. The final part focuses on surveillance, analysis, and the deeper problem of policy being driven by goals first and facts second.

Links:

Rainer Rupp: https://reinerupp.de

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Iran resilience

00:05:25 Earlier US stand downs on Iran

00:07:29 Carrier damage and US unreadiness

00:11:47 Gas strikes and LNG power shift

00:20:09 Folly or cold strategy in Washington

00:29:50 Iraq fallout and regional backlash

00:38:39 Special forces and pressure at home

00:44:35 Intelligence gaps and policy distortion