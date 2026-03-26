Iran Ready To Kill Ground Invasion; No Negotiations; Next Oil Shock | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University, updates us on the war from Teheran: He predicts that the Americans are actually going to do boots on the ground since they are that desperate and it will lead to mass-slaughter of the troops trying. The resolve of Iran seems unbroken and the capability to strike invading troops not just from the shore lines but from any place in Iran is a threat that only an enemy in panic would take. But it seems that's where we are in the war.
Links:
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Tehran update
00:02:28 Bombing toll and public morale
00:05:26 Ground invasion and Hormuz
00:14:14 Fake talks and strike threats
00:20:26 Red lines and Gulf retaliation
00:30:00 Oil shock and global fallout
00:35:30 Gulf states and US control
00:44:43 Bounty scandal and media silence