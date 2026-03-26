Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Ready To Kill Ground Invasion; No Negotiations; Next Oil Shock | Prof. S.M. Marandi
0:00
-51:37

Iran Ready To Kill Ground Invasion; No Negotiations; Next Oil Shock | Prof. S.M. Marandi

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 26, 2026

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University, updates us on the war from Teheran: He predicts that the Americans are actually going to do boots on the ground since they are that desperate and it will lead to mass-slaughter of the troops trying. The resolve of Iran seems unbroken and the capability to strike invading troops not just from the shore lines but from any place in Iran is a threat that only an enemy in panic would take. But it seems that's where we are in the war.

Links:

Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandi

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Tehran update

00:02:28 Bombing toll and public morale

00:05:26 Ground invasion and Hormuz

00:14:14 Fake talks and strike threats

00:20:26 Red lines and Gulf retaliation

00:30:00 Oil shock and global fallout

00:35:30 Gulf states and US control

00:44:43 Bounty scandal and media silence

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture