🚨 Iran Reveals War Goals. New Missiles Hit US & Israel | Prof. Seyed M. Marandi

Tehran under bombardment, Iran’s leverage in the Gulf, and the price of ending the war all come up fast. I’m joined again by Professor Seyed Marandi in Tehran, and we talk through the strikes, the Strait of Hormuz, US military assets, and the hard question of what “victory” would even mean.

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and Tehran update

00:05:42 Hormuz pressure and Gulf escalation

00:10:04 End conditions and compensation

00:14:39 Evangelical politics and holy war claims

00:19:58 Ground invasion and regional proxy risks

00:24:36 Carrier groups and naval escalation

00:28:42 Gulf neutrality and regional order reset

00:33:00 War sustainability and bombing limits

00:35:44 Diplomacy channels and distrust of deals