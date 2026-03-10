🚨 Iran Reveals War Goals. New Missiles Hit US & Israel | Prof. Seyed M. Marandi

Tehran under bombardment, Iran’s leverage in the Gulf, and the price of ending the war all come up fast. I’m joined again by Professor Seyed Marandi in Tehran, and we talk through the strikes, the Strait of Hormuz, US military assets, and the hard question of what “victory” would even mean.
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction and Tehran update
00:05:42 Hormuz pressure and Gulf escalation
00:10:04 End conditions and compensation
00:14:39 Evangelical politics and holy war claims
00:19:58 Ground invasion and regional proxy risks
00:24:36 Carrier groups and naval escalation
00:28:42 Gulf neutrality and regional order reset
00:33:00 War sustainability and bombing limits
00:35:44 Diplomacy channels and distrust of deals