Iran War: Christian Psychoes Running The Show—It’s Not About Regime Change.

There are various reports of US military commanders telling their soldiers that the purpose of the Iran War is to bring about armageddon and the Second Coming of Christ. Pete Hegseth is himself an evangelical nut with two Christian fundamentalist tattoos, and there is a "White House Faith Office" run by an evangelist war-nut. Zionism (Jewish and Christian) is all about this stuff. So what if the Iran War is not actually a "rational-secular" war of the neocons for the purpose of projecting US power, but if it's an irrational war of religious fanatics who want the war for war's sake because that is part of god's divine plan? This would change the calculations about the nature of this travesty fundamentally.... and it might put Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque in direct danger.

