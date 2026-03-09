Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Iran War: Oil Shock & Boots on the Ground | Stanislav Krapivnik
Iran War: Oil Shock & Boots on the Ground | Stanislav Krapivnik

Mar 09, 2026

The US-Israeli Axis is unleashing hell over Tehran. But Iran seems far from giving up. On the contrary, as they absorb the attacks, they are drawing in the aggressor regime. And as crazy as it may seem, the US is giving us all the indications that it is preparing for a suicidal ground offensive.

Links:

Stanislav Krapivnik on X: https://x.com/StasKrapivnik

Stanislav Krapivnik on YouTube (Mr Slavic Man): https://www.youtube.com/@mrslavikman

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and war snapshot

00:00:39 Oil war and strategic aims

00:03:15 Unconditional surrender and civilian toll

00:08:08 Desalination targets and water crisis

00:14:14 Iran endgame and invasion reality

00:16:16 Boots on ground routes and logistics

00:25:04 End times ideology and Pentagon influence

00:49:52 Iran strategy blinds US and drains missiles

01:01:37 Closing warning and final takeaway

