Iran War: Oil Shock & Boots on the Ground | Stanislav Krapivnik

The US-Israeli Axis is unleashing hell over Tehran. But Iran seems far from giving up. On the contrary, as they absorb the attacks, they are drawing in the aggressor regime. And as crazy as it may seem, the US is giving us all the indications that it is preparing for a suicidal ground offensive.
00:00:00 Introduction and war snapshot
00:00:39 Oil war and strategic aims
00:03:15 Unconditional surrender and civilian toll
00:08:08 Desalination targets and water crisis
00:14:14 Iran endgame and invasion reality
00:16:16 Boots on ground routes and logistics
00:25:04 End times ideology and Pentagon influence
00:49:52 Iran strategy blinds US and drains missiles
01:01:37 Closing warning and final takeaway