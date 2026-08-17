Iran War Round 3: Tehran Prepares Knock-Out Blow | Prof. S.M. Marandi

While the US lives in fantasy world about the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran has been busy preparing for the next phase of the war, which doubtlessly the US will restart once more. Since there is no diplomatic solution, Tehran is coming around to the conclusion that with the next battle, a decisive military change in the region must occur—in the US satellites.Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins me to discuss daily life in Tehran, Iran’s trade routes under blockade, the risk of renewed US attacks, Saudi Arabia’s position, missile strategy, and relations with Gulf states. He argues that Iran seeks to remove regional threats rather than spread instability, and recommends books for understanding Iran.Links:Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandiNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Tehran after the bombing00:04:18 Iran’s trade routes and the blockade00:11:39 Risk of a renewed US war00:20:28 Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye agreement00:24:03 Could Saudi Arabia become unstable?00:28:18 Iran’s missile strategy and US bases00:38:07 Iran’s security approach and Gulf states00:47:20 Where to follow Marandi and read more