Iran War Round 3? US Desperation Setting In | Prof. S. M. Marandi

Early on July 8, 2026, the US launched the largest air strikes against Iran since the MoU was signed a month earlier. Is this the continuation of the war, or a desperate move by the dying Empire? Professor Mohammad Marandi of the University of Tehran discusses the US-Iran MOU, Hormuz tensions, Iranian assets, Lebanon, Gulf talks, and the risk of another war. He also covers Khamenei’s funeral, Iran’s media response, US power, Europe’s decline, and why Tehran sees the current moment as unstable but full of leverage.Links:Seyed Mohammad Marandi on X: https://x.com/s_m_marandiSeyed Mohammad Marandi on Telegram: https://t.me/s_m_marandiSubstack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and MOU violations00:06:27 Hormuz leverage and nuclear talks00:11:26 Gulf states and regional diplomacy00:16:17 Khamenei funeral and public support00:20:11 Iran’s media and propaganda battle00:25:23 Red card and US empire decline00:28:40 Lebanon and the fragile MOU00:33:31 Risk of another war with Iran00:38:22 Europe’s decline and lost influence
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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