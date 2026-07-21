Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
Iran Wreaks HAVOC on US Forces. American Civil War Brewing | Col. Daniel Davis
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Iran Wreaks HAVOC on US Forces. American Civil War Brewing | Col. Daniel Davis

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 21, 2026

After three rounds of attack in less than two years, the US/Israeli war alliance is at the weakest point in decades. The damage the unsuccessful military campaign are doing to US power projection is enormous. Join me to night for a talk with Colonel Daniel Davis, the host of ‪@DanielDavisDeepDive‬. Check out Danny's foreign language channels:French:    / @danieldavisdeepdivefrance  German:    / @danieldavisdeepdivegermany  Spanish:    / @danieldavisdeepdivespanish  Portuguese:    / @danieldavisdeepdiveportuguese  Italian:    / @danieldavisdeepdiveitalian  Russian:    / @danieldavisdeepdiverussia  Chinese:    / @ddddchinese  And here you can support Neutrality Studies:Our Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... Donations: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Iran Escalation and the Strait of Hormuz14:00 Why the U.S.–Iran Agreement Failed21:45 Nuclear Escalation and the Lack of an Exit Strategy26:07 America’s Rapidly Depleting Missile Stockpiles29:31 The Failure of America’s Post-Cold War Doctrine34:19 What Could Finally Force U.S. Policy to Change?39:38 Election Distrust and the Risk of Domestic Crackdowns

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