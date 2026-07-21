After three rounds of attack in less than two years, the US/Israeli war alliance is at the weakest point in decades. The damage the unsuccessful military campaign are doing to US power projection is enormous. Join me to night for a talk with Colonel Daniel Davis, the host of @DanielDavisDeepDive. Check out Danny's foreign language channels:French: / @danieldavisdeepdivefrance German: / @danieldavisdeepdivegermany Spanish: / @danieldavisdeepdivespanish Portuguese: / @danieldavisdeepdiveportuguese Italian: / @danieldavisdeepdiveitalian Russian: / @danieldavisdeepdiverussia Chinese: / @ddddchinese And here you can support Neutrality Studies:Our Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Our Shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth... Donations: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Iran Escalation and the Strait of Hormuz14:00 Why the U.S.–Iran Agreement Failed21:45 Nuclear Escalation and the Lack of an Exit Strategy26:07 America’s Rapidly Depleting Missile Stockpiles29:31 The Failure of America’s Post-Cold War Doctrine34:19 What Could Finally Force U.S. Policy to Change?39:38 Election Distrust and the Risk of Domestic Crackdowns
Iran Wreaks HAVOC on US Forces. American Civil War Brewing | Col. Daniel Davis
Jul 21, 2026
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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