Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Allan Torng
3h

I hear ya... it is mind boggling when I hear people living in Taiwan stating that there needs to be a regime change in China, and that they should return to China to rule and restore ties to the USA.

Kojo
1h

(".....One believes something because one wants to believe it (on one occasion, another colleague told me she believed the report in her newspaper that the Russians had blown up the Nord Stream pipeline)...")

Here I would point to the brain rotting effects of so called social media technology, which is the primary means by which most people in Europe actually find news. Or more specifically get mainsteam propaganda news pushed to them by black box algorithims designed to provide customised personal emotional manipulation.

There is very little hope for the salvation of anyone caught up in this "social media" machine. They are brainwashed bots that the empire activates to whatever emotion or saying or action that is desired.

