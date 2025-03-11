Iraq: The Unending AGONY Of A Modern-Day Colony | Hussein Askary

Originally published on Feb 28, 2025.
The US and its "coalition of the willing" did not only illegally attack and invade Iraq, it also never left. The 22-year long military occupation is going hand in hand with the political and economic ruin of a 40 million people nation—another crime of epic proportion by the defenders of the "Rules Based International Order".Today I’m talking to Hussein Askary who is the Iraqi-Swedish Vice-Chairman of the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden and the West Asia Coordinator for the International Schiller Institute. Hussein has been working as a strategic and economic analyst since 1996. Today we want to talk about West Asia and Iraq.