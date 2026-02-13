Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Ireland Shock: Secret NATO Integration Almost Complete | Niamh Ní Bhriain & Fionn Wallace
Feb 13, 2026

Originally published on Feb 11, 2026.

Why is neutral Ireland suddenly rewriting its laws to send soldiers into foreign conflicts without a UN mandate? We are told our peaceful stance hasn't changed, yet we are seeing a rush to buy attack weapons and join EU battle groups. Is the government hiding a secret plan for war?To help me understand this shadow agenda, I invited Niamh Ni Bhriain, an author and activist at the Transnational Institute, along with Fionn Wallace, a former researcher at the EU Parliament. Together, we look past the official story to see how Ireland is being quietly pushed into a new era of militarization.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

