Ireland Shock: Secret NATO Integration Almost Complete | Niamh Ní Bhriain & Fionn Wallace

Why is neutral Ireland suddenly rewriting its laws to send soldiers into foreign conflicts without a UN mandate? We are told our peaceful stance hasn't changed, yet we are seeing a rush to buy attack weapons and join EU battle groups. Is the government hiding a secret plan for war?To help me understand this shadow agenda, I invited Niamh Ni Bhriain, an author and activist at the Transnational Institute, along with Fionn Wallace, a former researcher at the EU Parliament. Together, we look past the official story to see how Ireland is being quietly pushed into a new era of militarization.Links:Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

