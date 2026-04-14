Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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LR
28m

♥️♥️♥️

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Manny5
2hEdited

You couldn't have a more antisemitic act. Israel European Jews bombing an Iranian Semitic Jewish Synagogue.

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