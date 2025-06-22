🚨 Israel Desperate, Regime Change Psy-Op On Twitter, Bunker-Buster Ruse, Gabbard Sell-Out

Originally published on 21 Jun 2025.

While Tel Aviv is getting hit harder and harder, the Israeli's are getting desperate to finally push the US into a direct military attack on Iran. But for now, Donald Trump says he has not taken a decision. It might be an another lie to then hit Iran unexpectedly, or it might be an indication for a political battle inside Washington. Another indication of this is that Tulsi Gabbard just took back or March statement that Iran was not seeking a nuklear bomb. At the same time, we see massive Israeli propaganda on Twitter trying to foment the idea that the Iranian population is begging Israel to bomb them harder. Times Article by Narges Bajoghli on Iran's internal workings: https://time.com/7295877/issues-with-...RT Article about China-Iran relations by Ladislav Zemanek: https://www.rt.com/news/620053-where-...