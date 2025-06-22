Pascal’s Substack

User's avatar
Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
15h

The USA should be expelled too. They have already in effect seceded like Japan from the League of Nations.

tre peperoncini's avatar
tre peperoncini
15hEdited

Expel Israel from the UN? How ironic.

Any historian with even a modest grasp of the UN’s history could argue that its very existence has long served to legitimize these terrorists and their patron saints. The UN was created by a handful of nations, most of them subservient to the Empire and has become a stage for endless posturing, not justice.

How many hours has it wasted debating Israel’s atrocities? How many resolutions have been passed, only to be ignored? If the UN were a business, it would’ve gone bankrupt long ago, for failure to deliver even on its most basic promise: to prevent war.

And as for the UN Charter, it’s just paper. Like the U.S. Constitution, it only has meaning if people uphold it. When men cast it aside and no one holds them accountable, what value does it truly have?

The Empire’s men all pledge allegiance to that Constitution. They swear to uphold the law of the land, but in the end, they serve not justice, not principle, only the whims of a compromised man.

