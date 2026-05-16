😱 Israel Just ATTACKED the Collective West | Eugene Doyle

Pascal is joined by Eugene Doyle of Solidarity to discuss the Sumud flotilla raid near Greece, reports of beatings and detention, the lack of help from New Zealand, Western support for Israel, the meaning of state duty to protect citizens, the Rainbow Warrior comparison, media silence, rising public concern, and the courage of activists trying to break the siege on Gaza.
Links:
Solidarity
https://www.solidarity.co.nz
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:15 Sumud flotilla raid and abuse
00:06:06 Western backing and Greek role
00:09:13 Fate of the detained activists
00:12:53 Citizens abandoned by their states
00:20:44 Rainbow Warrior and lost sovereignty
00:31:05 Piracy double standards and silence
00:33:18 Public opinion and wider fallout
00:37:12 Crackdown on dissent and rule of law
00:45:33 Activists courage and closing