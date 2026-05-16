Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
😱 Israel Just ATTACKED the Collective West | Eugene Doyle
0:00
-48:30

😱 Israel Just ATTACKED the Collective West | Eugene Doyle

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 16, 2026

Pascal is joined by Eugene Doyle of Solidarity to discuss the Sumud flotilla raid near Greece, reports of beatings and detention, the lack of help from New Zealand, Western support for Israel, the meaning of state duty to protect citizens, the Rainbow Warrior comparison, media silence, rising public concern, and the courage of activists trying to break the siege on Gaza.

Links:

Solidarity

https://www.solidarity.co.nz

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:15 Sumud flotilla raid and abuse

00:06:06 Western backing and Greek role

00:09:13 Fate of the detained activists

00:12:53 Citizens abandoned by their states

00:20:44 Rainbow Warrior and lost sovereignty

00:31:05 Piracy double standards and silence

00:33:18 Public opinion and wider fallout

00:37:12 Crackdown on dissent and rule of law

00:45:33 Activists courage and closing

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