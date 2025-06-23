Israel Killing EVEN MORE Palestinians During War With Iran | Bethlehem U Prof. Mazin Qumsiyeh

Originally published on 20 Jun 2025.
Today (18.6.2025) I’m talking to Professor Mazin Qumsiyeh, the Director of the Palestine Museum of Natural History at Bethlehem University. Dr. Yumsiyeh got a PhD from Connecticut University and then taught for many years in the US, including Tennessee Duke and Yale University. He returned to Palestine in 2008 where he is also right now.Links:Mazin Qumsiyeh's personal website: http://qumsiyeh.org/Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS) (mentioned in the video): https://www.palestinenature.org/