Israel Shocks Everyone, Destroys Jewish Scripture, Synagogue | Prof. Yakov Rabkin

Israel blew up a synagogue during the Jewish holiday of Passover. The synagogue was standing in Tehran and either intentionally or by accident became a victim of the US/Israeli war of aggression against Iran. The episode stands paradigmatically for the grave threat that Israel and Zionism pose to the life and safety of Jews (and non-jews) around the world. While we mostly think of Zionism as a danger mainly for the muslim population of West Asia, it is fundamental to understand that also native local Christian and Jewish populations are in danger, as are Jews around the globe and even Jews inside Israel. The violence of Zionist ideology poses a universal threat to those who disagree with its core-premises.This is what I discuss today with my guest, Dr. Yakov Rabkin, Professor Emeritus of History at the Université de Montréal, scholar at the Montreal Centre for International Studies (CERIUM) and founding member of Canada’s Independent Jewish Voices. He is the author, most recently, of Israel in Palestine and Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes.LINKSSupport us on Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comOur shop and donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...PROF. RABKIN'S WORKS (www.yakovrabkin.ca)Zionism Decoded in 101 Quotes. [https://www.amazon.com/s?k=yakov+rabk...]Israel in Palestine. Jewish Rejection of Zionism. [https://israelpalestinebook.com/]What is Modern Israel? [https://www.plutobooks.com/product/wh...]A Threat From Within: A Century of Jewish Opposition to Zionism. [https://www.bloomsbury.com/ca/threat-...]Interaction of Scientific and Jewish Cultures in Modern Times. [https://wellcomecollection.org/works/...]Demodernization : A Future in the Past. [https://cup.columbia.edu/book/demoder...]Diffusion of New Technologies in Post-Communist World. [https://link.springer.com/book/10.100...]Science Between the Superpowers. [https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/s...]Judaïsme, islam et modernités. [https://www.editions-i.com/ouvrages/j...]