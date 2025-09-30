Israel's Nightmare: 47 Humanitarian Ships On The Way To Gaza.

Originally published on 29 Sept 2025.
The international aid flotilla is creating an impossible nightmare for Israel: either let the 47 ships loaded with humanitarian aid reach Gaza and thereby break the illusion of Israel's limitless power over the strip, or attack the ships and risk killing activists that then will only increase the international outrage against Israel's impunity. International Law is very clear on who has the moral and legal high ground in this affair.
Godspeed to the Sumut Flotilla.
