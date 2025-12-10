Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Israel's Zionist Self-Destruction | Y. Rabkin, M. Ramos & J. Sachs
Dec 10, 2025

Originally published on Dec 9, 2025.

Euro-American Zionism (Jewish and Christian) has killed millions in West Asia, devastated the region, and it is the motor behind the Gaza Genocide. But Israel itself is under threat of falling pray to the deadly logic that birthed the state in the first place.Today we are holding a panel discussion on what makes Zionism such a dangerous and ultimately even self-negating force.I‘m joined by 3 world class academics: Professor Yakov Rabkin of Montreal University, Professor Manuel Ramos of the University Institut of Lisbon, and Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Colombia University.Links:Yakov's books:Isreal in Palestine: Jewish opposition to Zionism: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/isra...What is Modern Israel?: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/what...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

