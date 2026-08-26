Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
It is OVER: The West Destroys Itself. Final Words. | Tord Björk
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It is OVER: The West Destroys Itself. Final Words. | Tord Björk

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz

Tord Björk, co-founder of People and Peace, International Peace Bureau council member, and Helsinki Plus 50 coordinator, discusses the Helsinki Final Act, Finland’s move from neutrality to NATO, and the decline of peace movements. He argues that peace, climate, labor, rural, and human rights groups should work together through practical local action, shared research, and building friendships across borders.Read the Nordic Peace Alliance Manifesto here: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/a...Links:People and Peace YouTube:    / @folkochfred  Helsinki Plus 50: https://helsinkiplus.orgInternational Peace Bureau: https://ipb.orgNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:42 The Helsinki Final Act’s legacy00:07:47 Finland, NATO, and erased peace history00:16:31 Why peace movements declined00:24:39 NATO, technology, and economic control00:32:21 Rebuilding popular movements00:38:34 Cooperation without more bureaucracy00:45:03 Decentralized movements and local action00:54:05 Where to follow Tord Björk

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