It is OVER: The West Destroys Itself. Final Words. | Tord Björk

Tord Björk, co-founder of People and Peace, International Peace Bureau council member, and Helsinki Plus 50 coordinator, discusses the Helsinki Final Act, Finland’s move from neutrality to NATO, and the decline of peace movements. He argues that peace, climate, labor, rural, and human rights groups should work together through practical local action, shared research, and building friendships across borders.Read the Nordic Peace Alliance Manifesto here: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/p/a...Links:People and Peace YouTube: / @folkochfred Helsinki Plus 50: https://helsinkiplus.orgInternational Peace Bureau: https://ipb.orgNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:42 The Helsinki Final Act’s legacy00:07:47 Finland, NATO, and erased peace history00:16:31 Why peace movements declined00:24:39 NATO, technology, and economic control00:32:21 Rebuilding popular movements00:38:34 Cooperation without more bureaucracy00:45:03 Decentralized movements and local action00:54:05 Where to follow Tord Björk
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes